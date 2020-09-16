Twins announce 2021 Spring Training Schedule

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (TWINS NEWS RELEASE) -The Minnesota Twins today announced the home schedule for their 2021 Spring Training campaign, the club’s 31st at the CenturyLink Sports Complex in Lee County, FL. The Twins 2021 Grapefruit League schedule features 33 total games (16 home, 17 road), with the Hammond Stadium opener set for Sunday, February 28 vs. the Baltimore Orioles.

Highlighting the Twins' 16 home Grapefruit League games will be two contests apiece against the Boston Red Sox (March 5 and 27) and Tampa Bay Rays (March 20 and 25); and, single games against the Philadelphia Phillies (March 1), St. Louis Cardinals (March 4), Atlanta Braves (March 14), Houston Astros (March 16), Toronto Blue Jays (March 19) and New York Yankees (March 24).

The Twins will conclude their 2021 Spring Training schedule by hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, March 30, before beginning the 2021 regular season with an Opening Day border battle against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, April 1 at American Family Field.

Ticket information for the Minnesota Twins 2021 Spring Training home campaign at the CenturyLink Sports Complex will be announced at a later date.

