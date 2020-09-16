Advertisement

Twins announce 2021 Spring Training Schedule

(KVLY)
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (TWINS NEWS RELEASE) -The Minnesota Twins today announced the home schedule for their 2021 Spring Training campaign, the club’s 31st at the CenturyLink Sports Complex in Lee County, FL. The Twins 2021 Grapefruit League schedule features 33 total games (16 home, 17 road), with the Hammond Stadium opener set for Sunday, February 28 vs. the Baltimore Orioles.

Highlighting the Twins' 16 home Grapefruit League games will be two contests apiece against the Boston Red Sox (March 5 and 27) and Tampa Bay Rays (March 20 and 25); and, single games against the Philadelphia Phillies (March 1), St. Louis Cardinals (March 4), Atlanta Braves (March 14), Houston Astros (March 16), Toronto Blue Jays (March 19) and New York Yankees (March 24).

The Twins will conclude their 2021 Spring Training schedule by hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, March 30, before beginning the 2021 regular season with an Opening Day border battle against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, April 1 at American Family Field.

Ticket information for the Minnesota Twins 2021 Spring Training home campaign at the CenturyLink Sports Complex will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

SportScene 13 Spotlight

SportScene 13 Spotlight: Morgan Dekan of Altoona

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
It shouldn’t come as a surprise to see Morgan at the top. She’s made it to the state tournament every single year of her career and still hasn’t reached her peak with a college tennis decision coming in the future.

Sportscene

Brewers announce 2021 Spring Training Schedule

Updated: 18 hours ago
The Milwaukee Brewers today announced the 2021 Spring Training schedule, which will begin with the team in split squad action on Saturday, Feb. 27.

News

Wisconsin releases statement on Big Ten football returning this fall

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
Barry Alvarez saying "I am thrilled for our student-athletes, coaches, support staff and fans that Big Ten football – specifically BADGER FOOTBALL – will return in October."

News

Big Ten Football will attempt to play this fall

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
Big Ten football will return this fall. The conference announced on Wednesday morning a plan to start the season the weekend of October 23rd. The conference had originally postponed their fall season on August 11th, but advances in medical testing for COVID-19 have allowed for the opportunity for a fall season.

Latest News

News

SportScene 13 for Tuesday, September 15th

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT
|
By Justus Cleveland
Prep volleyball returns! We head to Chippewa Falls where McDonell and Chi Hi were in action. We head to Elk Mound where the Mounders hosted their rivals the Colfax Vikings. Plus, the Big Ten possibly plans for a return to the football field this fall.

National

School leader: Big Ten football on hold until questions answered

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.

National

Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT
|
Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Sportscene

SportScene 13 for Monday, September 15th

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 12:10 AM CDT
|
By Justus Cleveland and Duncan Goldberg
Action from the court as Altoona hosts Ellsworth in girls tennis.

Sportscene

Unique open to the NFL season for the Packers

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 11:42 PM CDT
|

Sportscene

Unique start to the NFL season for the Packers

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 11:26 PM CDT
|
By Justus Cleveland
The contest played without any fans and the strong memories of George Floyd and the social justice campaigns his death started.