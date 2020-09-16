UW students getting an extra week to ask for a refund

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin- Madison is offering its students an extra week to decide if they wish to withdraw from the semester entirely and claim a full refund on their tuition. They will now have until Friday, September 18, to withdraw.

University registrar Scott Owczarek explained UW wanted to alleviate some of the pressure on students by giving them more time to decide what they want to do this semester.

“We understand these are difficult times for students and families as they evaluate rapidly changing circumstances during the pandemic,” he said.

Students considering withdrawing by this Friday are encouraged to contact their academic dean’s office to discuss the matter. The deadline for withdrawing and receiving a partial refund will remain September 25.

UW noted it already extended its deadline to September 18 for withdrawing from a course without it appearing on a transcript.

