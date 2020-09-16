Vehicle overturned, 2 people trapped inside before being found

STARK, Wis. (WEAU) - An SUV overturned in Vernon County on Tuesday and two people were trapped inside “for a period of time” before being found.

Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says Richard Milonczyk, 81, was driving south on Bickel Road when he went into a ditch and the vehicle overturned. Richard and his passenger, Lois Milonczyk, were trapped and laid inside the vehicle before being found by passing drivers.

Both Richard and Lois were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash and had to be extricated from the SUV. Lois was taken to a local hospital to be checked out. Officials say Richard was checked out at the scene and refused medical transport.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.