Chippewa County Health Department holds COVID-19 update

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Health Department held their COVID-19 press conference on Wednesday. Below is a recap of their update.

Chippewa County COVID-19 Statistics:

13,161 negative test results

432 positive test results (increase of 43 from last week)

41 active cases, 391 released from isolation

19 total hospitalizations (2 currently)

0 deaths

181 cases over the age of 40, 251 under the age of 40

469 tests administered during the week of Sept. 6th-12th

The risk level for the county is still high. Recommending gatherings of 15 or less indoors and 50 or less outdoors with social distancing.

They are holding a testing event today at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. You do not need to have symptoms to be tested. If you have any symptoms, it is recommended you get tested. Open to any Wisconsin residents over 5-years of age.

Addressing some of the misinformation on the proposed ordinance on communicable disease. It does not grant new powers to the county health officer. It is about the enforcement of orders and possible fines for repeated breaking of ordinances. Many parts are already in place. They have no authority to jail individuals for breaking ordinances. Children cannot be removed from their parents. They cannot order vaccinations.

School update: Protocols in place appear to be working. Of the 845 total students, 72 are online only. Athletics are starting and all schools have protocols on spectators.

Questions:

What is in the proposed ordinance ?

-Language on communicable disease and definitions of what is a social distancing and mass gatherings etc.

What does it let the county health officer do?

-It defines what the health officer can do for non-compliance. They cannot jail anybody.

Do they want higher testing numbers in the county?

-Want to see more asymptomatic and symptomatic people getting tested. Those with no symptoms spread the disease unknowingly.

Will they issue their own mask mandate in the county if the state mandate expires.

-It would be unwise to for them to write a mandate if they can’t enforce it. That is why the potential ordinance on enforcement is important.

How is contact tracing going now?

-Contacts have been lower for those testing positive and it is more difficult to get information. It was 7 to 8 earlier, now around 4. They are able to follow up on 93% of cases within 24 hours. They information is very important so they can identify possible asymptomatic individuals.

What are the cases in the school district?

-9 individuals and staff total have tested positive.

Have they had to quarantine a whole class?

-They have had to quarantine individuals in contact, but not classrooms.

What are the recommendations for eating at restaurants and bars?

-They want to thank local establishments for the safety measures they have put into place. Transfer is typically from food, but from person to person contact. Recommend using take-out when possible. Sit in outdoor seating if possible and wear a mask as much as they can.

