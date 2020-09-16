Winona County sees 20 new positive COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

WINONA, Minn. (WEAU) - Winona County has 20 new positive COVID-19 cases and one new death.

The Department of Health and Humans Services says the total number of positive cases in the county stands at 714, with 18 people who have died.

The department is stressing the importance of following social distancing and other guidelines to protect others near you and reduce the spread.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.