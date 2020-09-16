Wisconsin releases statement on Big Ten football returning this fall

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Big Ten conference announced their plans for football to return the weekend of October 24th. Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez released the following statement on the Badgers potential return to the gridiron this fall.

"I am thrilled for our student-athletes, coaches, support staff and fans that Big Ten football – specifically BADGER FOOTBALL – will return in October. I want to thank Chancellor Blank for her support and thoughtfulness as we navigate these challenging situations on a daily basis.

I supported the conference’s decision a month ago to postpone our fall sports seasons. There was enough question in the minds of the conference’s presidents, chancellors and medical personnel to make the decision to not go forward.

Over the past several weeks, we have learned a lot and significantly improved testing and tracing capabilities. What I have seen and heard gives me confidence going forward. The health and well-being of our student-athletes and staff remains our top priority, so we will continue to emphasize proper protocols and smart decision-making.

I have spoken with Coach Chryst and we both feel good about having our team ready to play when the time comes."

