2 positive COVID-19 cases at Meadowview Elementary School

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two positive COVID-19 cases have been reported at Meadowview Elementary School.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department says they are working with the school to identify any students and staff members who interacted closely with the positive individuals.

The school has been cleaned and disinfected to control the spread of the ilness.

