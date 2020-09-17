Advertisement

32-year-old man pronounced dead at the scene of Buffalo County crash

Buffalo County crash
Buffalo County crash(Buffalo County Sheriff's Office)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. (WEAU) - A 32-year-old Fountain City man was pronounced dead at the scene of a Buffalo County crash on Wednesday.

Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department says William Daubs was driving south on Highway 35 when the vehicle rolled and landed on its roof. Daubs was not wearing his seat belt and was partially ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement say speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

