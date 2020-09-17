Air & surface purification system installed at Regis Schools

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Keeping the air pure has been a challenge during COVID-19 - especially, as schools begin to re-open for the fall semester.

Regis Catholic Schools recently invested in 20 air and surface purification systems at its middle school and high school.

Each machine covers 3,000 square feet and runs for 12 hours at a time in any given space.

Principal Paul Pedersen says the investment helps increase protection for students and staff.

Pederson said, “The City-County Health Department really did a great job in putting together a good game plan that all schools needed to have and follow in order to open their doors to begin a school year. In our case being back in person 5 days a week, we’re looking for that extra layer of protection - that one more thing that we felt like we could offer to our students and our staff and it really did reduce the anxiety that some of the older staff might have had, but I think it’s been reinforcing for everybody.”

