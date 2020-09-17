Confirmed COVID-19 case in Elk Mound School District

ELK MOUND, Wis. (WEAU) - The Dunn County Health Department has confirmed there has been a positive case of COVID-19 in the Elk Mound School District.

Elk Mound School District parents and guardians received a letter saying there has been a case reported in their student’s school district.

The Dunn County Health Department says the school district will be cleaning and disinfecting the school to control the spread. It also says children and staff who interacted closely with the positive individual will be contacted directly by the health department.

