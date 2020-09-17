Eau Claire Parks Association receives $50,000 donation

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Parks Association received a donation Thursday for a park for older adults.

Markquart Motors donated $50,000 to the Eau Claire Community Parks Association for their McDonough Active Aging project to add table tennis, shuffleboard, sand volleyball, tabletop games and more.

Local community members say this portion of the project is perfect for young and old to enjoy.

Community member Donna Nelson says, “It’s a great way for the older group of people to interact with the younger ones and you know anybody can play with anybody.”

Markquart Motors will also donate an additional $50,000 matching donation in 2021.

The current fundraising goal for the park is to match a state DNR grant of over $200,000 by June 2022.

