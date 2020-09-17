Drive-thru job fair in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls Area Chambers of Commerce teamed up today for a new way to go job-hunting.

A drive-thru job fair was held at the Job Center of Wisconsin, just off West Madson Street in Eau Claire.

Close to 70 job seekers were able to pull up in their vehicle and interact with roughly 35 businesses.

From there, potential employees can continue the job search at home.

Business Operations Manager, Michaela Stendahl said, “We make it so it’s super safe, so people can come through. We have individuals in masks and we’ve done so just a quick drive-thru and it’s an easy way from then to feel safe and and get hired.”

