Fall Creek football preview

By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - After going 0-9 last season, the Fall Creek Crickets have a new man leading the program, and his name may be familiar, it’s WEAU’S Tyler Mickelson.

While he’s coached and played football for a long time, this is his first year as a head coach.

After Fall Creek lost its head coach just weeks before the season last year, Mickelson says he’s ready to bring stability and hopefully touchdowns to cricket country.

Mickelson said, “The biggest thing ill tell you about the system we are going to play is we are going to play fast, we are going to play very fast, we are going to hit holes with speed, we are going to hit routes with speed, and we are just going to go.”

Senior Nolan Martzke added, “Playing with an offense like this will get us going, everyone is going to be a lot happier and more confident with it with scoring points and stuff like that so yeah I definitely think it is a good thing that we have a fast offense.”

Senior Luke Olson said, “We have a lot more experience this year, and we are a lot more motivated this year, a lot more confident this year, going into the season.”

Fall Creek opens the season on the road against Stanley-Boyd September 25.

