Gundersen Health System recommends precautions as wildfire smoke descends on La Crosse region

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Gundersen Health System is suggesting precautions be taken for those who suffer from respiratory illnesses and the vulnerable population as wildfire smoke moves from the west coast to the La Crosse region.

Gundersen Health System allergist Todd Mahr, MD said, “Smoke from fires is a dangerous irritant to the eyes and respiratory system. It can make heart conditions and lung diseases like asthma worse,” he added. “Children are especially vulnerable because their lungs are less developed, and they are closer to the ground, and thus more likely to take in more smoke.”

Dr. Mahr recommends:

· Staying inside if you smell the smoke.

· Controlling your asthma with proper use of medications and calling your allergist if you experience trouble breathing.

· Avoiding frying or grilling food that can pollute indoor air.

· Wearing a N95 mask if you have a respiratory illness and must travel outside.

