Health department seeking location of dog involved in bite case

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is seeking more information and the location of a dog that bit a woman at Otter Creek Dog Park on Sept. 13.

The bite happened around 5 p.m. and the dog was described as a large black and white Husky breed with medium length hair. The owner was described as a white female around 5 foot 9 inches, blonde curly hair and in her late 40s. The owner was with a second dog but that dog’s description isn’t known.

The health department is looking to confirm the health and rabies status of the dog.

If you have any information, please contact the Eau Claire Communications Center at 715-839-4972.

