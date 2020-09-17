UPDATE: 63-year-old Pedestrian dies due to injuries after Chippewa County crash

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk says the victim has been identified as 63-year-old Christine Pruecher. He added that Trevor Plemon, 24 of Chippewa Falls, has been identified as the driver.

Plemon had his bond court Thursday morning and received a $10,000 cash bond, according to Kowalczyk.

A pedestrian died due to her injuries after a crash happened in Chippewa County on Wednesday.

Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to an accident at the intersection of State Highway 64 and 190th Avenue where one person was found unresponsive.

Sheriff James Kowalczyk says a Gibson’s Water Car box truck was headed west on State Highway 64 when it hit a pedestrian on a curve in the road.

The pedestrian was taken to a Bloomer hospital where she undewent surgery but eventually died due to her injuries.

The accident is still under investigation. Officials are asking if anyone has any information, they are asking to people to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 715-726-7701.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.