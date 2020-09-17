Advertisement

Soldiers take on chemical training at Fort McCoy

By Hayley Spitler
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WEAU) -

Today, more cleaning and sanitizing practices are in place to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

However, decontaminating is something the Army has always done when it comes to chemicals and nuclear remains.

Thursday marked the second mission of three at Fort McCoy for the 318th Chemical Company.

The mission is a chemical training simulation in which soldiers work to clear contaminants including nuclear, biological, radiological, and chemical.

“If you don’t decontaminate your site properly or the vehicles, than you’ve contaminated everybody else around you,” explained Sgt. Ashlea Dixon with the Army Reserve. “We have to make sure everything is decontaminated-- the equipment, the roads, the troops, just so everybody is protected.”

The training breaks the platoon into different teams at various stations.

The goal is to create muscle memory, making adjustments where needed--similar to a basketball drill.

First Lieutenant Shelby Hensley who has been in the Army for eight year is in charge of the training.

“It is an amazing feeling [to lead this unit.] It’s actually very humbling because as you grow as a leader you don’t really consider how much of an impact you can have until you see where it’s actually occurring,” Hensley said.

Hensley explains the hope is that the unit won’t be activated, but to be prepared when they are needed.

She says it’s a good feeling to be able to restore people back to their missions.

“We’re able to execute decontamination, so getting the nasty stuff off of equipment and people so that we can get people back to the fight faster and more efficiently and safely,” Hensley added.

The Company doing the simulation is from Alabama and it’s their first time training together since the pandemic hit back in March.

“We’re coming from 22 different states,” Hensley said. “So, myself I’m from California, my unit is based out of Alabama and we have soldiers coming from everywhere.”

As a result of the pandemic, Fort McCoy has added new protocols including temperature checks, face coverings, hand washing stations, and limiting the number of soldiers in sleeping quarters.

For Sgt. Ashlea Dixon, the chemical training is great hands-on learning.

“We learn more when we get out here and actually do it,” Dixon said. “Our skills get more knowledgeable and better as we go.”

Once the company masters this training, they will move onto other missions ahead of deployment.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 3 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

SportScene 13 Thursday @ TEN

Updated: 3 hours ago
SportScene 13 Thursday @ TEN

News

S. Barstow District Sets Up Parking(ing) Day Space

Updated: 3 hours ago
S. Barstow District Sets Up Parking(ing) Day Space

News

20-29 Age Group Continues to Lead COVID-19 Cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
20-29 Age Group Continues to Lead COVID-19 Cases

News

Congressional candidate Zunker says Trump rally is dangerous due to COVID cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
7th Congressional democratic candidate Tricia Zunker issued a statement Thursday night calling out President Trump and Rep. Tom Tiffany for taking part in a campaign rally in Mosinee.

Latest News

News

Menomonie City Council postpones action on mask ordinance

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
The Menomonie City Council postpones action on an ordinance requiring face coverings in the city through the end of the year.

Homepage

The 20-29 age group continues to lead Eau Claire County in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese and UWEC Chancellor James Schmidt both agree education needs to be a priority, even during a pandemic.

News

Vehicle crash in Village of Knapp

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
On September 17th at around noon, emergency responders along with Mayo Helecopter were dispatched to the Village of Knapp for a one vehicle crash with a significant injury.

News

Trump rally in Mosinee draws people from thousands of miles away

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brennen Scarborough
People travel in to Mosinee just to hear President Trump take the stage on Thursday.

News

Drive-Thru Job Fair in Eau Claire

Updated: 7 hours ago
Drive-Thru Job Fair in Eau Claire

News

Air & Surface Purification Systems Installed at Regis Middle, High School

Updated: 7 hours ago
Air & Surface Purification Systems Installed at Regis Middle, High School