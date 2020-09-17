SportScene 13 Spotlight: Morgan Dekan of Altoona

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -Morgan Dekan is number one, that according to the “tennis reporting power rating system”, Morgan is the top ranked singles player in the state of Wisconsin.

With so much uncertainty about even having a season, Morgan didn’t even think this was achievable.

“I didn’t think I’d have a season and now I’m sitting here as the top ranked player in the state, playing a good amount of matches and just I’m really enjoying it. There is no other way to put it i guess. I’m kind of still in disbelief about it that I’m getting to play and while I’m top ranked.”

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to see Morgan at the top. She’s made it to the state tournament every single year of her career and still hasn’t reached her peak with a college tennis decision coming in the future.

“I’ve never cared what other people think about how I play, I just care about me, but being able to sit there and go I am good, you can see this is just a nice addition for all the work I have put in.

Her head coach Greg Emerson has seen that work firsthand.

"Consistent, determined, ambitious and she is like a 4.0 student as well, so she just carries all that mentality with her all the way through and no matter what she does, she does everything well.”

It has been a long time coming for the Altoona tennis star, but for the girl who started playing tennis in third grade, it’s all starting to pay off.

“Probably after my freshman year after I made it to state, I was like wait a minute, I’m good at this. If I keep practicing, I’m going to get a lot better and be able to make it somewhere."

I cant be more happy as a coach to have her on the team as a player and as a captain," says Emerson.

"She just leads the team by example on and off the court, just an outstanding person and individual and I’m just so proud of her.”

Due to the 19 pandemic, there may not be a state tournament this year, but if there isn’t, Morgan can still claim that she was the best.

