Advertisement

‘The Batman’ resumes UK production after positive COVID case

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2019 file photo, Robert Pattinson attends the 13th Annual Go Gala at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles. The U.K. production of "The Batman," starring Pattinson, is starting up again after being shut down earlier this month when an individual tested positive for COVID-19. A spokesperson for Warner Bros. said Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, that filming had resumed after a hiatus for quarantine precautions.
FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2019 file photo, Robert Pattinson attends the 13th Annual Go Gala at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles. The U.K. production of "The Batman," starring Pattinson, is starting up again after being shut down earlier this month when an individual tested positive for COVID-19. A spokesperson for Warner Bros. said Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, that filming had resumed after a hiatus for quarantine precautions.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – The U.K. production of “The Batman” is starting up again after being shut down earlier this month when an individual tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. said Thursday that filming had resumed after a hiatus for quarantine precautions. The studio has not identified the person who had the virus.

Robert Pattinson stars in the film from director Matt Reeves, which had been on hiatus for almost six months because of the coronavirus pandemic. The positive case came just three days after “The Batman” had initially resumed shooting.

“The Batman” was originally supposed to hit theaters in June 2021 but was pushed back to October 2021 because of the delays.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump and Biden hit unlikely battleground state of Minnesota

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Minnesota will feel like a genuine battleground on Friday when President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden campaign to mark the beginning of early voting.

National

Obesity among US adults hits all-time high, report says

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
The report also found that childhood obesity is on the rise.

National

Neither pandemic nor rain could stop the Eisenhower Memorial dedication

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ted Fioraliso
The rainy, yet upbeat ceremony included a mix of in-person and recorded speeches.

National

Neither pandemic nor rain could stop the Eisenhower Memorial dedication

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 3 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Latest News

News

SportScene 13 Thursday @ TEN

Updated: 3 hours ago
SportScene 13 Thursday @ TEN

News

S. Barstow District Sets Up Parking(ing) Day Space

Updated: 3 hours ago
S. Barstow District Sets Up Parking(ing) Day Space

News

20-29 Age Group Continues to Lead COVID-19 Cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
20-29 Age Group Continues to Lead COVID-19 Cases

News

Congressional candidate Zunker says Trump rally is dangerous due to COVID cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
7th Congressional democratic candidate Tricia Zunker issued a statement Thursday night calling out President Trump and Rep. Tom Tiffany for taking part in a campaign rally in Mosinee.

News

Menomonie City Council postpones action on mask ordinance

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
The Menomonie City Council postpones action on an ordinance requiring face coverings in the city through the end of the year.

National

‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris arrested on child porn charges

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jerry Harris, the star of the Netflix documentary series “Cheer,” was arrested Thursday on felony charges of production of child pornography.