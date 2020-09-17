Trump Administration unhappy with World Trade Organization ruling

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Trump Administration is not happy with a ruling earlier this week from the World Trade Organization. On Tuesday, the WTO ruled that the tariffs imposed by the United States against more than $200 billion worth of Chinese products were inconsistent with global trading rules. The U.S. imposed those tariffs because of what the Trump Administration charged were illegal acts of technology transfer and intellectual property takings by the Chinese. The 3 person panel said the U.S. complaint didn’t adequately explain the choice of products hit with the tariffs or why the action was necessary. The Trump Administration is not happy with the decision saying “This report confirms what the Administration has been saying for 4 years-the WTO is completely inadequate to stop China’s harmful technology practices.” No word on if the U.S. plans to appeal that decision.

As of this past Sunday, the government had sent out just under 10 billion of the 16 billion dollars appropriated for the first Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. Most of the money, almost 5 billion dollars, has gone to livestock producers while non-specialty crop growers have gotten 2.6 billion and dairy farmers have gotten 1.7 billion dollars. Iowa farmers have gotten the most money from the program--$961 million, followed by Nebraska at 701 million, California with 606, Minnesota at 601, Texas at 598 million with Wisconsin farmers getting $519 million so far. No other states have gotten more than $500 million.

American consumers like their dairy products. An updated report cites new numbers from the USDA’s Economic Research Service regarding dairy product consumption. Since 1975 Americans have increased their dairy product consumption by 21%. A breakdown of the past decade shows Americans are eating 19% more cheese, 24% more butter and 7% more yogurt.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, better known as OSHA, has fined a couple of major meat packers for the way they have handled the Coronavirus pandemic for their plant workers. OSHA has fined Smithfield Foods just over $13,000 and JBS $15,600 for failing to provide a workplace free of recognized hazards that can cause death or serious harm. The meatpackers say the citations and fines are without merit.

