Advertisement

Trump Administration unhappy with World Trade Organization ruling

Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Trump Administration is not happy with a ruling earlier this week from the World Trade Organization. On Tuesday, the WTO ruled that the tariffs imposed by the United States against more than $200 billion worth of Chinese products were inconsistent with global trading rules. The U.S. imposed those tariffs because of what the Trump Administration charged were illegal acts of technology transfer and intellectual property takings by the Chinese. The 3 person panel said the U.S. complaint didn’t adequately explain the choice of products hit with the tariffs or why the action was necessary. The Trump Administration is not happy with the decision saying “This report confirms what the Administration has been saying for 4 years-the WTO is completely inadequate to stop China’s harmful technology practices.” No word on if the U.S. plans to appeal that decision.

As of this past Sunday, the government had sent out just under 10 billion of the 16 billion dollars appropriated for the first Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. Most of the money, almost 5 billion dollars, has gone to livestock producers while non-specialty crop growers have gotten 2.6 billion and dairy farmers have gotten 1.7 billion dollars. Iowa farmers have gotten the most money from the program--$961 million, followed by Nebraska at 701 million, California with 606, Minnesota at 601, Texas at 598 million with Wisconsin farmers getting $519 million so far. No other states have gotten more than $500 million.

American consumers like their dairy products. An updated report cites new numbers from the USDA’s Economic Research Service regarding dairy product consumption. Since 1975 Americans have increased their dairy product consumption by 21%. A breakdown of the past decade shows Americans are eating 19% more cheese, 24% more butter and 7% more yogurt.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, better known as OSHA, has fined a couple of major meat packers for the way they have handled the Coronavirus pandemic for their plant workers. OSHA has fined Smithfield Foods just over $13,000 and JBS $15,600 for failing to provide a workplace free of recognized hazards that can cause death or serious harm. The meatpackers say the citations and fines are without merit.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 3 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

SportScene 13 Thursday @ TEN

Updated: 3 hours ago
SportScene 13 Thursday @ TEN

News

S. Barstow District Sets Up Parking(ing) Day Space

Updated: 3 hours ago
S. Barstow District Sets Up Parking(ing) Day Space

News

20-29 Age Group Continues to Lead COVID-19 Cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
20-29 Age Group Continues to Lead COVID-19 Cases

News

Congressional candidate Zunker says Trump rally is dangerous due to COVID cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
7th Congressional democratic candidate Tricia Zunker issued a statement Thursday night calling out President Trump and Rep. Tom Tiffany for taking part in a campaign rally in Mosinee.

Latest News

News

Menomonie City Council postpones action on mask ordinance

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
The Menomonie City Council postpones action on an ordinance requiring face coverings in the city through the end of the year.

Homepage

The 20-29 age group continues to lead Eau Claire County in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese and UWEC Chancellor James Schmidt both agree education needs to be a priority, even during a pandemic.

News

Vehicle crash in Village of Knapp

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
On September 17th at around noon, emergency responders along with Mayo Helecopter were dispatched to the Village of Knapp for a one vehicle crash with a significant injury.

News

Trump rally in Mosinee draws people from thousands of miles away

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brennen Scarborough
People travel in to Mosinee just to hear President Trump take the stage on Thursday.

News

Drive-Thru Job Fair in Eau Claire

Updated: 7 hours ago
Drive-Thru Job Fair in Eau Claire

News

Air & Surface Purification Systems Installed at Regis Middle, High School

Updated: 7 hours ago
Air & Surface Purification Systems Installed at Regis Middle, High School