Advertisement

Trump store in Tenn. to become early voting location

Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WTVC) - An old bank in Tennessee has been converted into a shop that sells trump merchandise. Next month, it will convert again into an early voting location.

If this building could vote, it’s clear which candidate it would support. But in less than a month, it will have a new look and purpose.

That has some people concerned. Democrats like Stan Hurder are raising the alarm.

“It has us very concerned,” Bradley Co. Democratic Party Chairman Stan Hurder said. “This is not saying this a neutral site, come here. This is a Trump site, come here.”

The building owner says his lease is up Oct. 13. According to the Bradley County Election Commission, they will set up shop the very next day, on Oct. 14.

The current tenant, Chip Ricketts, said he had no idea his shop would turn into an early voting location overnight.

“In this situation they have the freedom. I’m not saying it’s illegal, but they have the freedom to find a place that will help increase voter participation in Tennessee,” Hurder said.

Fran Green of the Bradley County Election Commission, says she knew current tenant was selling Trump merchandise, but she says she didn’t violate election laws.

The Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office agreed if all of the Trump merchandise is removed before early voting begins.

“If it was a Biden shop, it would definitely incite me to get here at early voting and cast my vote. And I believe it’s that way with the Democratic Party. I think they are going to come in regardless of whether this is a Trump shop or not and make their vote,” Trump store shopper Tawny Sweeney said.

The store’s owner is going to have to quickly remove all Trump merchandise and signage before it can be used as a voting location.

State law requires no campaign messages within a certain distance of polling places.

Copyright 2020 WTVC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump and Biden hit unlikely battleground state of Minnesota

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Minnesota will feel like a genuine battleground on Friday when President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden campaign to mark the beginning of early voting.

National

Obesity among US adults hits all-time high, report says

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
The report also found that childhood obesity is on the rise.

National

Neither pandemic nor rain could stop the Eisenhower Memorial dedication

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ted Fioraliso
The rainy, yet upbeat ceremony included a mix of in-person and recorded speeches.

National

Neither pandemic nor rain could stop the Eisenhower Memorial dedication

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 3 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Latest News

News

SportScene 13 Thursday @ TEN

Updated: 3 hours ago
SportScene 13 Thursday @ TEN

News

S. Barstow District Sets Up Parking(ing) Day Space

Updated: 3 hours ago
S. Barstow District Sets Up Parking(ing) Day Space

News

20-29 Age Group Continues to Lead COVID-19 Cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
20-29 Age Group Continues to Lead COVID-19 Cases

News

Congressional candidate Zunker says Trump rally is dangerous due to COVID cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
7th Congressional democratic candidate Tricia Zunker issued a statement Thursday night calling out President Trump and Rep. Tom Tiffany for taking part in a campaign rally in Mosinee.

News

Menomonie City Council postpones action on mask ordinance

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
The Menomonie City Council postpones action on an ordinance requiring face coverings in the city through the end of the year.

National

‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris arrested on child porn charges

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jerry Harris, the star of the Netflix documentary series “Cheer,” was arrested Thursday on felony charges of production of child pornography.