Two cases of COVID-19 reported in Eau Claire Regis Catholic Schools

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two cases of COVID-19 are reported in Eau Claire Regis Catholic Schools.

The school system says it’s working closely with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department to follow recommendations for addressing COVID-19 in a school.

Regis Catholic Schools says the potential exposures are at Immaculate Conception Elementary School and the girls middle school tennis team.

According to a letter sent to parents, the school and the health department worked closely to identify any student and staff who interacted closely with the individuals within the school.

The few who were identified as close contacts will be notified by the health department. The two people who have tested positive will be out of school until they are deemed no longer infectious by the health department.

Close contacts, determined by local health departments and school district staff, will also be out of school for 14 days from their last date of exposure to the positive individual.

The school will be cleaned and disinfected to help control the spread of illness.

