UPDATE: 4 people hospitalized following shooting in Mayville

MAYVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE: Authorities say four people are seriously injured following a shooting incident in Mayville Wednesday night.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call regarding a shooting incident at 7:24 p.m. Wednesday at the Spring Glen apartments on Horicon Street in Mayville.

The apartments are listed as an affordable rental housing community.

Late Wednesday night, the Wisconsin Department of Justice announced the shooting happened outside the apartment complex.

When emergency crews arrived, they found four patients, and life saving measures were performed.

The Sheriff’s Office says all four people were flown to hospitals.

According to the DOJ, one of the four people injured is believed to be the shooter.

At this time, authorities say there is currently no threat to the public due to all involved individuals being accounted for.

Horicon Street, also known as Wisconsin Highway 28, was closed from Clark Street to County TW during the investigation. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the roadway reopened to traffic Thursday morning.

Multiple agencies have assisted the Mayville Police Department and the Department of Criminal Investigation, including the Horicon, Lomira, and Theresa Police Departments, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory,

More information is expected to be released sometime on Thursday. Action 2 News will keep you updated.

ORIGINAL POST: WisDOT reports all lanes of east and westbound traffic of Wisconsin highway 28 in Mayville are currently closed.

According to 511, the closure is between County TW to Clark Street.

Our ABC affiliate in Madison, WKOW, reports there is a large police presence, and says the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The incident was first reported just before 8 p.m., and the closure is estimated to last for about two hours.

No other details were immediately provided.

Check back for more details as information becomes available.

