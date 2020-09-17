Advertisement

UW-Eau Claire adds public health major

Students are helping classmates stay safe on campus while looking ahead to their future careers
Students are helping classmates stay safe on campus while looking ahead to their future careers(WEAU)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We are all learning about public health in the middle of pandemic. But some UW-Eau Claire students are about to take their knowledge to a whole new level.

It’s a hands-on approach like no other, studying public health during a pandemic. That’s the reality for dozens of students at UW-Eau Claire as just this school year as a new public health major is now offered.

It’s a strange atmosphere all around campus. “It’s definitely an experience,” said freshman, Hannah Furey. Several students are taking advantage of the unique situation. “I didn’t realize until this pandemic how important public health is and how vital it is in our lives,”Furey said.

Students, including Hannah, have signed up for some new public health courses at UW-Eau Claire. “This is the time; this is the time for a public health major on our campus,” said Crispin Pierce, a UWEC Public Health Professor. For those interested in the career field, now is the time to get involved. “It’s happening here on campus, it’s happening in Eau Claire and it’s happening in our country, now is the time to support these young people and developing careers that are going to protect us all,” Pierce said.

Courses of study include epidemiology, disease detection and environmental health. “Normally the kind of work we do goes in the background,” Pierce said. In 2020, teaching contact tracing and epidemiology is front and center. “It’s a very hands-on program to protect people here on campus,” Pierce added.

Some are taking courses online, others are in person but all of them are getting hands-on experience. “I think it’s very applicable to the times so I think I am more interested than I maybe would have otherwise been,” said Autumn Cerhohous, a junior at UWEC.

Pending a proposal with the state lab of hygiene, the students will sample waste water on campus for COVID-19. “The young people in our classes who are going through our program, who do internships are going to make a huge difference whether it’s in epidemiology, maternal child health or actually studying virology or bacteriology to stop the next pandemic,” Pierce said.

They are helping classmates stay safe on campus while looking ahead to their future careers. “It’s a difficult, messy science and I am so impressed by our young people who are now stepping up to help us with our future,” Pierce added.

The public health major has been in the works for three years but just came to fruition this school year.

They hit the ground running and hope to get funding soon to start their COVID-19 screening experiment with the waste water on campus and in the city of Eau Claire.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: 4 people hospitalized following shooting in Mayville

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Authorities say four people have been flown to area trauma centers following a shooting incident in Mayville Wednesday night.

National

AT&T considers ads for cheaper phone bill

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN
If the plan goes through, it could launch as early as next year.

National

At least 1 dead, hundreds rescued after Hurricane Sally

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By JAY REEVES, ANGIE WANG and JEFF MARTIN
Sally was the second hurricane to hit the Gulf Coast in less than three weeks and the latest to blow in during one of the busiest hurricane seasons ever.

News

‘We want change’ rally held at UW-Stout

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Rally fighting for a more racially equitable campus takes place in Menomonie.

Latest News

News

New PSA campaign focuses on returning to school

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
This week, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, the Eau Claire Area School District, and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire put out a series of Public Service announcements focused on returning to school.

News

Two cases of COVID-19 reported in Eau Claire Regis Catholic Schools

Updated: 10 hours ago
Regis Catholic Schools says the potential exposures are at Immaculate Conception Elementary School and the girls middle school tennis team.

National

‘Nothing left in the bucket’: Wildfire resources run thin

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Heat, drought and a strategic decision to attack the flames early combined with the coronavirus to put a historically heavy burden on fire teams.

SportScene 13 Spotlight

SportScene 13 Spotlight: Morgan Dekan of Altoona

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
It shouldn’t come as a surprise to see Morgan at the top. She’s made it to the state tournament every single year of her career and still hasn’t reached her peak with a college tennis decision coming in the future.

National Politics

Trump not ready to OK TikTok deal, admits US won’t get cut

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump said he expects to get a report Thursday about Oracle’s bid for the Chinese-owned video app TikTok.

National

Eisenhower Memorial to open on National Mall Thursday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ted Fioraliso
After more than two decades in the making, and a delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, the memorial dedicated to our 34th president is finally opening.