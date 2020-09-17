UW-Eau Claire adds public health major

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We are all learning about public health in the middle of pandemic. But some UW-Eau Claire students are about to take their knowledge to a whole new level.

It’s a hands-on approach like no other, studying public health during a pandemic. That’s the reality for dozens of students at UW-Eau Claire as just this school year as a new public health major is now offered.

It’s a strange atmosphere all around campus. “It’s definitely an experience,” said freshman, Hannah Furey. Several students are taking advantage of the unique situation. “I didn’t realize until this pandemic how important public health is and how vital it is in our lives,”Furey said.

Students, including Hannah, have signed up for some new public health courses at UW-Eau Claire. “This is the time; this is the time for a public health major on our campus,” said Crispin Pierce, a UWEC Public Health Professor. For those interested in the career field, now is the time to get involved. “It’s happening here on campus, it’s happening in Eau Claire and it’s happening in our country, now is the time to support these young people and developing careers that are going to protect us all,” Pierce said.

Courses of study include epidemiology, disease detection and environmental health. “Normally the kind of work we do goes in the background,” Pierce said. In 2020, teaching contact tracing and epidemiology is front and center. “It’s a very hands-on program to protect people here on campus,” Pierce added.

Some are taking courses online, others are in person but all of them are getting hands-on experience. “I think it’s very applicable to the times so I think I am more interested than I maybe would have otherwise been,” said Autumn Cerhohous, a junior at UWEC.

Pending a proposal with the state lab of hygiene, the students will sample waste water on campus for COVID-19. “The young people in our classes who are going through our program, who do internships are going to make a huge difference whether it’s in epidemiology, maternal child health or actually studying virology or bacteriology to stop the next pandemic,” Pierce said.

They are helping classmates stay safe on campus while looking ahead to their future careers. “It’s a difficult, messy science and I am so impressed by our young people who are now stepping up to help us with our future,” Pierce added.

The public health major has been in the works for three years but just came to fruition this school year.

They hit the ground running and hope to get funding soon to start their COVID-19 screening experiment with the waste water on campus and in the city of Eau Claire.

