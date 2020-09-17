Advertisement

UW-Eau Claire Foundation selling radio station license

(WEAU)
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (RELEASE) -Blugold Radio LLC, a supporting organization of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Foundation, has accepted an offer to sell its operating license for 99.9 WDRK-FM to concentrate on its core mission of student recruitment, retention and success, according to Kimera Way, executive director of Blugold Radio LLC and president of the Foundation.

The station, currently broadcasting as Converge Radio, has been operating on campus primarily with student employees and volunteers. Its program format has focused on local stories, radio series and indie rock music with a special emphasis on promoting local musicians and their music. Converge Radio also has been the home of Blugold Athletics sports broadcasts. The UW-Eau Claire athletics program is considering options for the radio broadcasts of its games.

The proposed sale agreement with the Family Radio Network, a Christian network based in Appleton, was filed this week with the Federal Communications Commission. The sale includes the operating license, tower, transmitter and other equipment at the tower site. Following a series of FCC requirements for the transfer of a station license, the sale is expected to be completed by the end of 2020. Until then, Converge Radio will continue with its regular programming. The purchase price has not been disclosed.

Not included in the sale agreement is the Foundation’s streaming service for Blugold Radio and Converge Radio. Way said that the streaming service may be transferred to another organization so that key components of the local programming and music could continue to be streamed online.

Mid-West Family Broadcasting in Eau Claire donated the license, transmitter, tower and related equipment for operation to Blugold Radio LLC in 2016. Way noted that when the Foundation accepted the radio station gift, the business plan called for it to be more self-sustaining. Scott Morfitt was the first station manager until he resigned earlier this year but has continued as a consultant for the station. Ashley Wiswell, a former student employee and 2019 UW-Eau Claire graduate, is the current station manager and program director.

“Scott, Ashley and the many student employees who started and ran the station did an excellent job of creating unique and community-centered programming,” Way says. “However, with all that has happened since early in 2020, the Foundation board and staff have been evaluating our resource deployment. Our core mission is to provide resources — financial and staffing — that ensure strength in student recruitment, retention and success.”

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 3 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

SportScene 13 Thursday @ TEN

Updated: 3 hours ago
SportScene 13 Thursday @ TEN

News

S. Barstow District Sets Up Parking(ing) Day Space

Updated: 3 hours ago
S. Barstow District Sets Up Parking(ing) Day Space

News

20-29 Age Group Continues to Lead COVID-19 Cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
20-29 Age Group Continues to Lead COVID-19 Cases

News

Congressional candidate Zunker says Trump rally is dangerous due to COVID cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
7th Congressional democratic candidate Tricia Zunker issued a statement Thursday night calling out President Trump and Rep. Tom Tiffany for taking part in a campaign rally in Mosinee.

Latest News

News

Menomonie City Council postpones action on mask ordinance

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
The Menomonie City Council postpones action on an ordinance requiring face coverings in the city through the end of the year.

Homepage

The 20-29 age group continues to lead Eau Claire County in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese and UWEC Chancellor James Schmidt both agree education needs to be a priority, even during a pandemic.

News

Vehicle crash in Village of Knapp

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
On September 17th at around noon, emergency responders along with Mayo Helecopter were dispatched to the Village of Knapp for a one vehicle crash with a significant injury.

News

Trump rally in Mosinee draws people from thousands of miles away

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brennen Scarborough
People travel in to Mosinee just to hear President Trump take the stage on Thursday.

News

Drive-Thru Job Fair in Eau Claire

Updated: 7 hours ago
Drive-Thru Job Fair in Eau Claire

News

Air & Surface Purification Systems Installed at Regis Middle, High School

Updated: 7 hours ago
Air & Surface Purification Systems Installed at Regis Middle, High School