WAGNER TAILS: Prince Charming and Sol & Titan

Dunn & Buffalo Counties, Wis. (WEAU) - Once upon a time, at an animal rescue not so far away, sat a cat named Prince Charming.

Prince Charming is patiently waiting for his one true family to break the curse after being found as a stray. He isn’t too picky when it comes to those who can help him on his quest to find a forever home.Prince Charming loves children and gets along with dogs.

However, he’d prefer to be the only male cat in your kingdom. He doesn’t have time for silly games. This prince would rather be by your side. Will you be his fairy godmother and grant his wish of leaving Moses Ark Rescue and living happily ever after with a loving family?

Click here to contact Moses Ark in Menomonie.

---

Brothers Sol and Titan are named after the sun and a moon, but their foster mom usually just calls them The Hooligans. The boys arrived at the Buffalo County Humane Association at about 4 weeks old with their mom and three other littermates. They’re now five months old, hoping to be adopted together.

Sol and Titan love to race, chase, and wrestle. Once playtime is over, they love curling up on a lap or relaxing on the couch. Their littermates already got adopted, so hopefully these two aren’t far behind.

Call 715-318-0752 or click here for a link to the adoption application.

