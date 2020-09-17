UPDATE: Eau Claire City- County Health Department gives COVID update

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City- County Health Department had a virtual COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.

Public Health Order has been renewed for the next two weeks.

20,641 negative cases in Eau Claire with 1,336 positive. A total increase of 361 since last Eau Claire County Health COVID update with an 18% positive rate. Highest 14 day case count with 45% of cases affiliated to UWEC.

As of September 14th, eight people at the Eau Claire County jail tested positive for the virus and all have recovered.

Health Department said that they have had positive COVID-19 individuals within all educational systems, and knew school would be a challenge.

