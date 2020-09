EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We have a video to share with you that is bound to make your day. William Noland is a little boy in Eau Claire who loves two things; school buses and his big sister.

Every day William enjoys watching his sister’s bus drive down the street, jumping for joy to see Olivia and give her the biggest welcome home hug.

