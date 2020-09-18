2020 Festival Foods Turkey Trot turns into “Home Edition”, includes giveaway

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This year’s Festival Foods Turkey Trot will be a “Home Edition” where participants choose a five mile run or a two mile walk to complete on or around Thanksgiving Day.

Festival Foods says 100% of the proceeds will go towards local Boys and Girls Clubs and YMCAs.

This year’s race will include a giveaway of a Subaru Crosstrek, courtesy of Bergstrom Automotive and will feature the theme of #KeepTheTraditionAlive.

