Advertisement

Congressional candidate Zunker says Trump rally is dangerous due to COVID cases

WSAW / Tricia Zunker Campaign
WSAW / Tricia Zunker Campaign(NBC15)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - 7th Congressional democratic candidate Tricia Zunker issued a statement Thursday night calling out President Trump and Rep. Tom Tiffany for taking part in a campaign rally in Mosinee.

“Marathon County had a record-high number of cases today and President Trump, along with my opponent Rep. Tiffany, are holding a dangerous super spreader campaign event in Mosinee. Leaders are supposed to set an example; this event is not safe. President Trump should not be here holding a dangerous super spreader event; he and Rep. Tiffany should be in Washington working on fixing the problems we have due to this pandemic. President Trump’s response to COVID-19 has been a total failure. Had he listened to the experts, been honest with the American people and encouraged wearing masks immediately, we wouldn’t be in the situation we are in today,” Zunker stated.

"We are more alike than we are different in Wisconsin and in Marathon County. And the problems that exist because of the pandemic are hurting everybody- Democrats, Independents and Republicans alike; we all want nothing more than to get back to normal. This pandemic was avoidable. Over 200,000 lives have been lost; that’s over 200,000 grieving families. President Trump and Rep. Tiffany need to get to work and stop holding these dangerous campaign events until the pandemic is over. They are putting Wisconsin lives at risk tonight with this event. "

A campaign staffer told NewsChannel 7 an estimated 5,000 people were in attendance.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 3 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

SportScene 13 Thursday @ TEN

Updated: 3 hours ago
SportScene 13 Thursday @ TEN

News

S. Barstow District Sets Up Parking(ing) Day Space

Updated: 3 hours ago
S. Barstow District Sets Up Parking(ing) Day Space

News

20-29 Age Group Continues to Lead COVID-19 Cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
20-29 Age Group Continues to Lead COVID-19 Cases

Latest News

News

Menomonie City Council postpones action on mask ordinance

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
The Menomonie City Council postpones action on an ordinance requiring face coverings in the city through the end of the year.

Homepage

The 20-29 age group continues to lead Eau Claire County in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese and UWEC Chancellor James Schmidt both agree education needs to be a priority, even during a pandemic.

News

Vehicle crash in Village of Knapp

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
On September 17th at around noon, emergency responders along with Mayo Helecopter were dispatched to the Village of Knapp for a one vehicle crash with a significant injury.

News

Trump rally in Mosinee draws people from thousands of miles away

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brennen Scarborough
People travel in to Mosinee just to hear President Trump take the stage on Thursday.

News

Drive-Thru Job Fair in Eau Claire

Updated: 7 hours ago
Drive-Thru Job Fair in Eau Claire

News

Air & Surface Purification Systems Installed at Regis Middle, High School

Updated: 7 hours ago
Air & Surface Purification Systems Installed at Regis Middle, High School