Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce virtual town hall
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On Friday September 25th at 10 a.m., the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a virtual town hall.
At the Town Hall, representatives of Eau Claire County, the City of Eau Claire, and the City-County Health Department will explain the proposed ordinances and answer questions.
To register, follow the link: https://web.eauclairechamber.org/events/Virtual-Town-Hall-Meeting-Proposed-Communicable-Disease-Ordinances-18803/details
Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.