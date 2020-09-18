EC Parks, Recreation, & Forestry offering indoor Pickleball and Cornhole

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With the reopening of Hobbs Ice Arena to the public starting this weekend, Eau Claire Parks, Recreation, and Forestry is offering some dry floor activities for community members.

The department will host Adult Pickleball Open Play from Sept. 21-Dec. 30.

Times are Mon-Fri from 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. and Wednesday & Sunday from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Drop in fee is $4, or EC RecPass (1 punch).

There will also be a Cornhold Adult League running from Nov. 3-Dec. 15.

Game nights will be played on Tuesday’s at 7 p.m.

A $25 dollar team registration is required. The deadline to register is Oct. 27.

Both events will take place at the Hughes Rink.

If there are questions, please contact the Recreation Administrative Office at recreation@eauclairewi.gov.

