Fatal Bicycle crash in Town of Spider Lake

TOWN OF SPIDER LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - On September 17th, around 2:00 p.m., the Bayfield and Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a bicycle crash in the Town of Spider Lake, which is near a bike trail.

When emergency responders arrived to the scene, they found 67-year old Joseph A. Timmerman deceased. Timmerman lost control of his bike going over a jump and when he landed he went over the handle bars landing head first.

