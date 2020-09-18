Industrial hemp virtual field day

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A new crop in Wisconsin is still in the early stages of research. After the second growing season, experts have an update on industrial hemp in the badger state.

There are two fields in Western Wisconsin currently growing industrial hemp. One field is in Chippewa County and has plants that will be used for seeds and fiber. The other field in Buffalo County is growing industrial hemp used for oil and CBD products.

After two years of collecting data, it’s time to share their findings with the public and help potential growers get started. The UW-Extension, Chippewa County Office is hosting a virtual industrial hemp field day on Friday that is free and open to the public. Speakers will talk about production practices, market potential and share videos of the growing season.

“What can we look at next, we basically looked at some basic agronomy, seeding rates, fertility, those kind of things looking at pest management a little bit but I think we are so new here in Wisconsin that what are some of these other factors that are affecting production that we need to investigate,” said Jerry Clark, an Ag Agent from UW-Madison – Chippewa County Extension Office.

The two growing seasons have been a learning process for everyone involved. If industrial hemp is something you would like to learn more about or you would like to start growing industrial hemp, this is a great place to start.

Friday’s virtual field day is happening from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and it is open to anyone and free to attend. You have to register for the event and then an email link will be sent to you to join the virtual field day.

For any questions call the Chippewa County Extension Office at 715-726-7955.

