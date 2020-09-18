La Crosse County poll worker files lawsuit against Gov. Tony Evers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse County poll worker has filed a lawsuit against Gov. Tony Evers and City Clerk Teri Lehrke.

Nicholas Newman has filed the lawsuit in La Crosse County.

Newman is represented by Veterans Liberty Law. The group issued this statement after filing the complaint on Thursday, “Today, we filed suit against Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, asking the court to enjoin the Governor from issuing any new “emergency” order without the required legislative approval.”

In the details of the lawsuit, Newman is described as someone who has trouble breathing and has a medical condition that makes it dangerous for him to wear a mask for an extended period of time. When he arrived to work his shift as a poll worker on Aug. 11 he was told he could not work if he did not wear a mask. The suit claims Clerk Lehrke “wrongly indicated to Newman that Emergency Order Number 1 required a face covering." He was told he “could not work in any future election because of this failure.”

Newman is suing Gov. Evers on the grounds that Emergency Order Number 82 is unlawful, void and unenforceable.

This is one of several lawsuits Veterans Liberty Law has filed on behalf of Wisconsinites who oppose COVID-19-related orders issued by the governor.

