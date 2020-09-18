Menomonie City Council postpones action on mask ordinance

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menomonie City Council postpones action on an ordinance requiring face coverings in the city through the end of the year.

A special meeting took place Thursday evening to discuss the ordinance and get public comment.

The proposed ordinance would be similar to the current statewide mask mandate, which requires face coverings inside all public buildings.

The council heard from the Dunn County Health Department Director and UW Stout’s Chancellor.

Some community member spoke in favor of the proposed ordinance, while others spoke out against it.

The council voted 6 to 4 on a motion to postpone action until a later date, which hasn’t been decided yet.

Many council members say they’d like to review other options before voting on the ordinance.

