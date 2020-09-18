Advertisement

Rep. Ron Kind helps introduce Dairy Pricing and Policy Act

By Amie Winters
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Third District Congressman Ron Kind is one of a group of Congressmen who have introduced the Dairy Pricing and Policy Act. According to Wisconsin Farmers' Union officials, who helped draft the bill, it would direct the USDA to set up a Dairy pricing and Policy Commission to make legislative, agency, and market based recommendations that would improve milk prices and dairy farm profitability. The measure would direct that commission to study, among other issues, the decreasing real value of dairy farmer milk prices and income, the economic and policy causes for the falling number of small and medium sized dairy farms, the effects of declining dairy farm numbers on rural communities and the major causes for consolidation in the dairy industry.

Bayer Ag isn’t the only major farm chemical company battling in court to keep its products on the market. Corteva Ag’s Enlist Duo herbicide might be back in the courts soon. That’s because some consumer groups have filed for a re-hearing on the product after the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled earlier in favor of the product’s registration. The groups want a re-hearing before 11 judges rather than just 3 in the 9th Circuit.

Later this morning Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue is expected to announce the terms for a second Coronavirus Food Assistance program. Early reports say the program will include $14 billion in direct aid to farmers and sign-up could begin as early as next week. Those reports also say the plan would try to make up for farmer losses from April 15th through the end of the year.

Not all major agriculture events in the state have been cancelled. World Beef Expo, held each year at the Wisconsin State Fair Park near Milwaukee is happening. The show will run next week September 24th through the 27th. Organizers say registrations for the show are strong with over 20 different beef breeds represented this year.

Collin Weltzien of Arcadia, immediate past president of the Wisconsin FFA has a big job. He has been chosen to be the chair of the 2020 National FFA Officer Nominating Committee for next month’s National FFA Convention. That means he will lead the team interviewing candidates from across the country and selecting the final 6 who make up the new national officer team.

Latest News

News

Park(ing) Day in South Barstow District

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Phoebe Murray
Eau Claire is celebrating Park(ing) Day, the annual open-source global event to temporarily transform parking spaces into "Park(ing)" spaces: temporary public spaces.

News

Gov. Evers asks for resignation of workforce development secretary

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Gov. Tony Evers said today that he announced for and received resignation from Caleb Frostman, the Department of Workforce Development Secretary. The resignation is effective immediately.

News

EC Parks, Recreation, & Forestry offering indoor Pickleball and Cornhole

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
With the reopening of Hobbs Ice Arena to the public starting this weekend, Eau Claire Parks, Recreation, and Forestry is offering some dry floor activities for community members.

News

Wisconsin, Eau Claire County, Chippewa County and La Crosse County COVID-19 update

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The state of Wisconsin saw an increase of 2,533 COVID-19 cases today bringing the state total to 97,279 positive tests.

News

Fatal Bicycle crash in Town of Spider Lake

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Timmerman lost control of his bike going over a jump and when he landed he went over the handle bars landing head first.

Latest News

News

DNR asks thousands of hunters to participate in deer survey

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The state Department of Natural Resources is asking thousands of deer hunters to record what they see in the woods this fall as part of the department’s largest-ever hunter survey to better understand why they’re passing up shots.

News

La Crosse County poll worker files lawsuit against Gov. Tony Evers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A La Crosse County poll worker has filed a lawsuit against Gov. Tony Evers.

News

Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce virtual town hall

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
On Friday September 25th at 10 a.m., the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a virtual town hall.

Sportscene

WIAC suspends all winter sports through December 31st, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has voted to unanimously suspended all winter sports through December 31st, 2020.

News

BBB Scam Alert: Misleading going-out-of-business sales sell counterfeit goods

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
BBB Scam Tracker has gotten many reports about online “going-out-of-business” sales that either don’t exist or don’t live up to the hype.

News

Wisconsin awarded $16.7 million to counter addictions to opioids and stimulants

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
A $16.7 million federal grant has been given to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to help reduce drug-related deaths.