Sex offender charged with attempted possession of child pornography

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls man is facing 10 counts of attempted child pornography, a month after he was released from prison.

According to the criminal complaint, the probation officer of 43-year-old Donald Rusaw Jr. was able to gain access to his cell phone and found multiple internet searches for inappropriate websites.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department completed a forensic exam on the cell phone and found nearly 2,600 photos, over 100 of which were pornographic in nature.

Investigators also found 15 videos on the phone, 11 of which were pornographic in nature.

Rusaw had previously been convicted for 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a child, 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a child, and 17 counts of Possession of Child Pornography back in 2004.

A cash bond for Rusaw has been set at $25,000.

He is scheduled to appear for an initial appearance in Chippewa County Court on Sept. 22.

