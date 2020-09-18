Advertisement

Sex offender charged with attempted possession of child pornography

Donald Rusaw Jr. Mug Shot
Donald Rusaw Jr. Mug Shot(Chippewa County Sheriff's Office)
By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls man is facing 10 counts of attempted child pornography, a month after he was released from prison.

According to the criminal complaint, the probation officer of 43-year-old Donald Rusaw Jr. was able to gain access to his cell phone and found multiple internet searches for inappropriate websites.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department completed a forensic exam on the cell phone and found nearly 2,600 photos, over 100 of which were pornographic in nature.

Investigators also found 15 videos on the phone, 11 of which were pornographic in nature.

Rusaw had previously been convicted for 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a child, 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a child, and 17 counts of Possession of Child Pornography back in 2004.

A cash bond for Rusaw has been set at $25,000.

He is scheduled to appear for an initial appearance in Chippewa County Court on Sept. 22.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Park(ing) Day in South Barstow District

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Phoebe Murray
Eau Claire is celebrating Park(ing) Day, the annual open-source global event to temporarily transform parking spaces into "Park(ing)" spaces: temporary public spaces.

News

Gov. Evers asks for resignation of workforce development secretary

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Gov. Tony Evers said today that he announced for and received resignation from Caleb Frostman, the Department of Workforce Development Secretary. The resignation is effective immediately.

News

EC Parks, Recreation, & Forestry offering indoor Pickleball and Cornhole

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
With the reopening of Hobbs Ice Arena to the public starting this weekend, Eau Claire Parks, Recreation, and Forestry is offering some dry floor activities for community members.

News

Wisconsin, Eau Claire County, Chippewa County and La Crosse County COVID-19 update

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The state of Wisconsin saw an increase of 2,533 COVID-19 cases today bringing the state total to 97,279 positive tests.

Latest News

News

Fatal Bicycle crash in Town of Spider Lake

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Timmerman lost control of his bike going over a jump and when he landed he went over the handle bars landing head first.

News

DNR asks thousands of hunters to participate in deer survey

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The state Department of Natural Resources is asking thousands of deer hunters to record what they see in the woods this fall as part of the department’s largest-ever hunter survey to better understand why they’re passing up shots.

News

La Crosse County poll worker files lawsuit against Gov. Tony Evers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A La Crosse County poll worker has filed a lawsuit against Gov. Tony Evers.

News

Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce virtual town hall

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
On Friday September 25th at 10 a.m., the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a virtual town hall.

Sportscene

WIAC suspends all winter sports through December 31st, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has voted to unanimously suspended all winter sports through December 31st, 2020.

News

BBB Scam Alert: Misleading going-out-of-business sales sell counterfeit goods

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
BBB Scam Tracker has gotten many reports about online “going-out-of-business” sales that either don’t exist or don’t live up to the hype.