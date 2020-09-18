Advertisement

US bans WeChat, TikTok from app stores, threatens shutdowns

By TALI ARBEL and MATT OTT
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The U.S. Commerce Department said Friday it will ban Chinese-owned TikTok and WeChat from U.S. app stores on Sunday and will bar the apps from accessing essential internet services in the U.S. — a move that could effectively wreck the operation of both Chinese services for U.S. users.

TikTok won’t face the most drastic sanctions until after the Nov. 3 election, but WeChat users could feel the effects as early as Sunday.

The order, which cited national security and data privacy concerns, follows weeks of dealmaking over the video-sharing service TikTok. President Donald Trump has pressured the app’s Chinese owner to sell TikTok’s U.S. operations to a domestic company to satisfy U.S. concerns over TikTok’s data collection and related issues.

California tech giant Oracle recently struck a deal with TikTok along those lines, although details remain foggy and the administration is still reviewing it. Trump said Friday said he was open to a deal, noting that “we have some great options and maybe we can keep a lot of people happy,” suggesting that even Microsoft, which said its TikTok bid had been rejected, might continue to be involved, as well as Oracle and Walmart.

Trump noted that TikTok was “very, very popular,” that “we have to have the total security from China,” and that “we can do a combination of both.”

The new order puts pressure on TikTok’s owner, ByteDance, to make further concessions, said James Lewis of the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Trump had said this week that he does not like the idea of ByteDance keeping majority control of TikTok.

TikTok expressed “disappointment” over the move and said it would continue to challenge President Donald Trump’s “unjust executive order.” The Commerce Department is enacting an order announced by President Donald Trump in August. TikTok sued to stop that ban.

WeChat owner Tencent said in an emailed statement that it will continue to discuss ways to address concerns with the government and look for long-term solutions.

Google and Apple, the owners of the major mobile app stores, did not immediately reply to questions. Oracle also did not reply.

“At the President’s direction, we have taken significant action to combat China’s malicious collection of American citizens' personal data, while promoting our national values, democratic rules-based norms, and aggressive enforcement of U.S. laws and regulations,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a prepared statement.

The action is the Trump administration’s latest attempt to counter the influence of China, a rising economic superpower. Since taking office in 2017, Trump has waged a trade war with China, blocked mergers involving Chinese companies and stifled the business of Chinese firms like Huawei, a maker of phones and telecom equipment.

China-backed hackers, meanwhile, have been blamed for data breaches of U.S. federal databases and the credit agency Equifax, and the Chinese government strictly limits what U.S. tech companies can do in China.

The order requires WeChat, which has millions of U.S. users who rely on the app to stay in touch and conduct business with people and companies in China, to end payments through its service as of Sunday and prohibits it from getting technical services from vendors that could seriously impact its functions. The Justice Department said in a filing that they would not target users with criminal or civil penalties for messaging on the app.

WeChat users have sued to stop the ban, and a federal judge in California on Friday set an emergency hearing for Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time.

Similar technical limitations for TikTok don’t go into effect until Nov. 12, shortly after the U.S. election. Ross said early Friday on Fox Business Network that access to that app may be possible if certain safeguards are put into place. TikTok says it has 100 million U.S. users and 700 million globally.

Nicholas Weaver, a computer science lecturer at UC Berkeley, said the actions taking effect Sunday are short-sighted and suggest that “the U.S. is not to be trusted and not a friendly place for business.” Users, meanwhile, face a security “nightmare” because they won’t be able to get app updates that fix bugs and security vulnerabilities, he said.

The technical measures are “enforceable, the question is whether they are legal,” said the Center for Strategic and International Studies' Lewis, likening them to a U.S. version of China’s “Great Firewall,” which censors its domestic internet. He said there could be a First Amendment challenge.

Like most social networks, TikTok collects user data and moderates users' posts. It grabs users' locations and messages and tracks what they watch to figure out how best to target ads to them.

Similar concerns apply to U.S.-based social networks such as Facebook and Twitter, but Chinese ownership adds an extra wrinkle because the Chinese government could demand cooperation from Chinese companies. The administration, however, has provided no specific evidence that TikTok has made U.S. users' data available to the Chinese government. Some cybersecurity experts question whether the administration’s efforts are more political than rooted in legitimate concerns about Chinese threats to data security.

“If there are direct national security threats, that information should be shared with the U.S. population,” said David Kennedy, CEO of cybersecurity firm TrustedSec, before the Commerce Department’s regulations were announced. “We’re not taking about what needs to happen policy-wise, we’re trying to hack this together to hurt China.”

TikTok says it does not store U.S. user data in China and that it would not give user data to the government, and does not censor videos per dictates from China.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Democrats set to unveil stopgap bill to prevent shutdown

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
House Democrats on Friday prepared a temporary spending bill that is needed to avert a government shutdown at the end of the month — and that would allow lawmakers to leave Washington to campaign.

News

Park(ing) Day in South Barstow District

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Phoebe Murray
Eau Claire is celebrating Park(ing) Day, the annual open-source global event to temporarily transform parking spaces into "Park(ing)" spaces: temporary public spaces.

National

Hundreds of thousands still without power in Sally cleanup

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Baldwin County coroner Dr. Brian Pierce said the death in the Foley area and was of someone who was involved in storm cleanup.

National

Homeland Security whistleblower not yet ready to testify

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
An intelligence committee official said the panel hasn’t rescheduled the deposition at this time, but said DHS had delayed the processing of his lawyers' clearances.

National Politics

AP Exclusive: Census layoffs ordered despite judge’s ruling

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
It was unclear whether such actions would violate U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh’s temporary restraining order prohibiting the Census Bureau from winding down field operations while she considers a request to extend the headcount by a month.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump and Biden hit unlikely battleground state of Minnesota

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Minnesota will feel like a genuine battleground on Friday when President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden campaign to mark the beginning of early voting.

National

Firefighter dies battling wildfire sparked by gender reveal

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A firefighter has died battling a wildfire in California that officials say was sparked by a device used to reveal a baby’s gender.

National Politics

Trump shifts on Puerto Rico, releases aid as election nears

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has released $13 billion for reconstruction of the grid and to help rebuild schools damaged by the storm.

National Politics

Trump: 'I’m the best thing that ever happened to Puerto Rico'

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Trump says his administration has done more for Puerto Rico than anyone.

News

Gov. Evers asks for resignation of workforce development secretary

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Gov. Tony Evers said today that he announced for and received resignation from Caleb Frostman, the Department of Workforce Development Secretary. The resignation is effective immediately.

National

Cracker Barrel adds beer, mimosas to more locations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN Newsource
The old Southern charm of Cracker Barrel dining rooms is about to get an upgrade. The decor is staying the same, but the chain is introducing booze to its menu.