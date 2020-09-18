Trump rally in Mosinee draws people from thousands of miles away

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The line to see President Donald Trump in Mosinee stretched across the entry of the Central Wisconsin Airport. Some of the attendees even arrived more than 12 hours before the start of the event.

“I came at 8 o’clock here this morning, and I’m here to support our president,” Rib Mountain resident Linda Shultz stated.

“It (the drive) was about 3.5 hours, we left at about 1 o’clock last night to get up here to be ready and make sure we get a good spot,” Chicago resident Roy Gonzales added.

For those who live too far away to drive, they flew.

“I was going to fly in today, but then we heard it was changed to today so I changed it (the flight) to yesterday. So I changed my flight,” Arizona resident Denise Bishop explained.

The event brought in a mix of people who have attended a rally before and some who have not. Some of the members even brought along family members too.

“This is my first event so we’re trying to make it special by bringing my son with. He’s a first time voter this year so first time experience is one to celebrate and enjoy,” Plover native Steve Brown exclaimed.

“I brought my sister with me, she’s never been to one so I’m excited to see how she reacts to it,” Bishop added.

Some of the crowd members are experienced veterans when it comes to listening to presidents in Wisconsin.

“I came and supported President Bush. I also came out here when John McCain was here,” Schultz stated.

But new or not, many were excited to see Donald Trump take the stage.

“Being here is surreal, I’m super excited and I can’t wait. I feel like it’s Christmas morning,” David and Robert Ruiz said.

