Two positive COVID-19 cases at Manz Elementary School

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic(WRDW)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Manz Elementary School.

The Eau Claire City- County Health Department says the school is working closely with them to follow health recommendations.

The health department’s investigation shows there were no close contacts at the school and those who tested positive will be excluded from school until no longer infectious.

