Vehicle crash in Village of Knapp

VILLAGE OF KNAPP, Wis. (WEAU) - On September 17th at around noon, emergency responders along with Mayo helicopter were dispatched to the Village of Knapp for a one vehicle crash with a significant injury.

An initial investigation states that a truck operated by a 25-year old female failed to stop for a stop sign at an intersection. The vehicle continued northbound on USH 12 and entered a ditch.

The vehicle then hit a tree and entered Mattison construction property, where it hit guard rails.

The driver was extricated by Menomonie Fire and flown to Mayo-Eau Claire with life threatening conditions.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.