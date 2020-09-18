Advertisement

Vehicle crash in Village of Knapp

(WCTV)
By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VILLAGE OF KNAPP, Wis. (WEAU) - On September 17th at around noon, emergency responders along with Mayo helicopter were dispatched to the Village of Knapp for a one vehicle crash with a significant injury.

An initial investigation states that a truck operated by a 25-year old female failed to stop for a stop sign at an intersection. The vehicle continued northbound on USH 12 and entered a ditch.

The vehicle then hit a tree and entered Mattison construction property, where it hit guard rails.

The driver was extricated by Menomonie Fire and flown to Mayo-Eau Claire with life threatening conditions.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 3 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

SportScene 13 Thursday @ TEN

Updated: 3 hours ago
SportScene 13 Thursday @ TEN

News

S. Barstow District Sets Up Parking(ing) Day Space

Updated: 3 hours ago
S. Barstow District Sets Up Parking(ing) Day Space

News

20-29 Age Group Continues to Lead COVID-19 Cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
20-29 Age Group Continues to Lead COVID-19 Cases

News

Congressional candidate Zunker says Trump rally is dangerous due to COVID cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
7th Congressional democratic candidate Tricia Zunker issued a statement Thursday night calling out President Trump and Rep. Tom Tiffany for taking part in a campaign rally in Mosinee.

Latest News

News

Menomonie City Council postpones action on mask ordinance

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
The Menomonie City Council postpones action on an ordinance requiring face coverings in the city through the end of the year.

Homepage

The 20-29 age group continues to lead Eau Claire County in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese and UWEC Chancellor James Schmidt both agree education needs to be a priority, even during a pandemic.

News

Trump rally in Mosinee draws people from thousands of miles away

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brennen Scarborough
People travel in to Mosinee just to hear President Trump take the stage on Thursday.

News

Drive-Thru Job Fair in Eau Claire

Updated: 7 hours ago
Drive-Thru Job Fair in Eau Claire

News

Air & Surface Purification Systems Installed at Regis Middle, High School

Updated: 7 hours ago
Air & Surface Purification Systems Installed at Regis Middle, High School