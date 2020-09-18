Advertisement

White Sox beat Twins 4-3 to clinch playoff spot

Minnesota Twins Minnie & Paul logo
Minnesota Twins Minnie & Paul logo(Dakota News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT
CHICAGO (AP) -- The White Sox clinched their first postseason berth since 2008, rallying to beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 as Eloy Jimenez hit a tiebreaking double that capped a two-run rally in the seventh inning.

Chicago (33-17) opened a three-game lead over the second-place Twins (31-21) in the AL Central. The White Sox are assured of no worse than a wild-card berth.

Jose Abreu homered and drove in two runs and Edwin Encarnacion also homered for Chicago, which won three of four in the series.

