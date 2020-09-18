WIAC suspends all winter sports through December 31st, 2020

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After multiple meetings and evaluations of COVID-19 risk factors, the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has voted to unanimously suspended all winter sports through December 31st, 2020.

The suspension includes the conference sports of men’s and women’s basketball, women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s ice hockey, men’s and women’s indoor track & field, men’s and women’s swimming & diving, and wrestling.

