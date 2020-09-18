Wisconsin, Eau Claire County, Chippewa County and La Crosse County COVID-19 update

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The state of Wisconsin saw an increase of 2,533 COVID-19 cases today bringing the state total to 97,279 positive tests. There was a total of seven more deaths bringing the total to 1,238.

In Eau Claire County, there was a total of 78 new positive tests bringing the county total to 1,476. There are no new deaths keeping the total at six.

In Chippewa County, there was a total of nine new cases, bringing the running total to 454 positive cases.

As for La Crosse County, there were a total of 254 new positive tests bringing the total to 2,375 positive COVID-19 tests.

