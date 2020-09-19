Advertisement

Child pornography charges filed against Fall Creek man

(WLUC)
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Fall Creek man is facing five counts of possessing child pornography.

A complaint was filed September 18 against 59-year-old Mark Smoter. Authorities in Eau Claire county were first alerted to Smoter in June 2016.

At the time, they conducted a search of his home and noticed one computer in the process of erasing items stored on it. Nearly a year later, investigators examined a flash drive confiscated during the search and found 18 images of child porn. Five were selected and described as the basis for the charges.

