Fatal crash in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - On the morning of September 19th, emergency responders in La Crosse County were dispatched to a crash in the Town of Holland.

A Chevrolet Silverado, travelling Eastbound on CTH T, crossed the median and went off the road and hit two large trees.

The driver, Rhianna R. Arentz, died at the scene and the passenger, Brian A. Wiste, was sent to Mayo Hospital and is being treated for serious injuries.

Alcohol was a factor in the trash and no seatbelt was used by either party.

