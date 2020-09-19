Advertisement

Magnitude 4.5 earthquake rattles southern California

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck Southern California late Friday night.
By Associated Press
Sep. 19, 2020
SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck Southern California late Friday night.

The agency says the earthquake hit around 11:40 p.m. local time, about 2 miles outside of South El Monte, near Los Angeles. Preliminary reports indicate it was about 11 miles deep.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Officials warned residents to be prepared for possible aftershocks.

Seismologist Lucy Jones says the epicenter is near the location of the 1987 Whittier Narrows earthquake. That earthquake was a magnitude 5.9 and killed eight people.

