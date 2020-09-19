Advertisement

UW-River Falls temporarily shifts to remote learning, implements shelter-in-place for campus housing

By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - In response to an increase in COVID-19 cases on campus, UW-River Falls will suspend its in-person classes as of Friday, Sept. 18, for two-weeks to shift course delivery to online-only.

After carefully tracking rates of positivity and active cases over the last three weeks, university leadership in collaboration with Pierce County Public Health Department, will be putting in place a shelter-in-place policy as of 7 p.m. within its campus community to both limit the spread and protect the university community.

Since returning to campus in early September, UW-RF has been testing students for COVID-19 with early results showing minimal presence of cases on campus. A recent increase in cases in residence housing was evident over the past week as testing has increased.

“Aggressive testing has enabled us to identify case increases here on campus,” said Chancellor Connie Foster. “To contain the spread, we will be moving to all online courses and implementing a shelter-in-place order within our campus community. Protecting the safety and health of our community is our priority, and we are working with our students to ensure they are vigilant.”

In a statement UW System President Tommy Thompson continues to ask students at all UW system universities to be vigilant in combating COVID-19.

“Today’s announcement by UW-River Falls Chancellor Connie Foster to suspend in-person classes for two weeks while imposing shelter-in-place within its campus community will curtail the COVID-19 case increases we have identified on the campus. Moving to online course delivery for a two-week period while sheltering in place can be an effective tactic, as we have seen elsewhere. We appreciate the collaborative efforts of the Pierce County Public Health Department.”

The transition to online classes will be in effect for two weeks with plans to return to the state of online, face-to-face and hybrid instruction on Oct. 3.

