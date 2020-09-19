Vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - On September 18th, at around 9:30 p.m., emergency responders in Monroe County responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian on Highway 16 near County Highway T.

When responders arrived to the scene, they were told a 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan struck a pedestrian walking westbound in the eastbound travel lane.

The pedestrian was flown to a hospital with life-threatening while the driver of the Dodge was uninjured.

Highway 16 was closed for over an hour after the crash. The accident is still under investigation.

